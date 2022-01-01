Do you have a Donor Advised Fund account?

You might not know it, but Boise State Public Radio is eligible to receive gifts through your Donor Advised Fund. Your gift can help pay for the programs you love, for vital local reporting and for the ever-necessary and engaging community conversations.

Donor advised funds (DAF) are the fastest-growing charitable giving vehicle because they are the easiest, most tax-savvy way to give to charities like Boise State Public Radio. Consider growing your investment in our mission with a contribution from your donor-advised fund.

When granting a gift to Boise State Public Radio you will need the information below:



Legal Name: Boise State University Foundation

Address: 1173 University Drive, Boise, ID 83706

Federal Tax ID Number: 82-6010706

Gift designation: Boise State Public Radio

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our Broadcast Society Manager, Lauren Schilli, at 208-426-3616 or by email at laurenschilli@boisestate.edu.



What is a donor advised fund?

A donor advised fund is like a charitable investment account that is set up for the sole purpose of supporting charities. Individuals can contribute cash, stocks or other assets into the DAF and receive an immediate tax deduction. Those funds are invested for tax-free growth and the individual can recommend donations to charities of their choice over time.

What are the benefits of giving through a donor-advised fund?

Support a charity you believe in through strategic giving, over time.

Maintain family involvement in charitable decisions.

Create a lasting legacy.

Take advantage of immediate tax benefits with the ability to distribute funds later.

Consolidate all of your charitable giving.

Ensure that you meet and/or exceed standard deductions by combining donations of stock to a DAF.

Our work is only possible with generous support from philanthropists like you. Your gift can make an extraordinary impact and there’s no wrong way to support this community service.



