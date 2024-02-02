Events
Boise State Public Radio is committed to connecting our community through news, information, culture and connection – and events are an important part of that mission.
We host a variety of events featuring everything from classical music to journalism panels to in-air personality engagement over a coffee or beer.
Check out Boise State Public Radio Events below.
Want to know what else is happening in your area? Click here for our Community Calendar.
Come down to Boise Brewing for Another Round! You will meet Morning Edition host George Prentice and hear about what he calls, “the best/ hardest job in broadcasting” as well as how he talks to just about anyone about just about anything. Also, there is bound to be mention of movies somewhere along the way! Join us to unwind with a beverage after Valentine’s Day, we can’t wait to see you there.
Boise State Public Radio is sponsoring The Cabin's upcoming Readings & Conversations featuring NPR's Steve Inskeep and New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof.
Don't miss the movie night of the season! For the second year in a row, Boise State Public Radio and The Flicks are preparing what will be a fabulous evening of previews, games, special guests and some wonderful surprises.
Join Boise State Public Radio as we return to Sawtooth Brewery in Hailey for Another Round. Come by for a beverage and learn about our newest initiative in the Wood River Valley as we introduce Boise State Public Radio Music, coming early in 2024.
Another Round is back! Join us for a chance to meet reporter Julie Luchetta and hear more about the work she does covering Canyon County, the Latina/o/x communities, and social equity as a local journalist.