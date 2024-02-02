© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Events

Boise State Public Radio is committed to connecting our community through news, information, culture and connection – and events are an important part of that mission.

We host a variety of events featuring everything from classical music to journalism panels to in-air personality engagement over a coffee or beer.

Check out Boise State Public Radio Events below.

Want to know what else is happening in your area? Click here for our Community Calendar.

Load More