Transmitter Status

KBSJ 91.3 FM in Jackpot NV is off the air due to a storm-caused power outage.
Station KBSY 88.5 off-air, outage.
KBSJ 91.3 (Jackpot NV) was operating at reduced power.
We experienced a power outage at the transmitter site for our stations that serve the Wood River Valley overnight. The outage began at 11:45pm on Monday…
At approximately 5pm this evening we were notified of a disruption of service to our facilities in the Wood River Valley. There is a utility power outage…
Engineering staff is on site at KBSW 91.7 serving the Twin Falls area today to conduct work relating to the upcoming HD Radio upgrade. There will be brief…
Our primary program path for KBSJ 91.3 in the Jackpot NV area has failed. Crews have been dispatched for repairs. The secondary program path may be…
Engineering staff is on-site at Brundage Mountain, site of KBSK 89.9, KBSQ 90.7, and KBSM 91.7 serving the McCall area today, conducting measurements and…
Engineering staff is on-site at KBSW 91.7 serving the Twin Falls and Jerome area today, conducting measurements and optimization of the transmitter and…