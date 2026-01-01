Employment opportunities

Full-Time Positions

We're currently not hiring for any full-time positions.

Part-Time/Contract Positions

We're currently not hiring for any part-time or contract positions.

Newsroom and Programming Internships

Hey, college students! Have a passion for storytelling, journalism or audio production? Apply to our internship program. Boise State Public Radio accepts interns on a rolling basis. Preference will be given to Boise State University students for fall, spring and summer semesters. To apply, fill out this questionnaire.

About

Boise State Public Radio is committed to providing equal employment and advancement opportunities to all aspects of employment, including job assignment, compensation, discipline and access to benefits and training.

As an Equal Opportunity Employer, we recruit, hire and promote into all job levels the most qualified applicants without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and related medical conditions), age, gender identity, disability, genetic information, citizenship status, veteran status, ancestry, and marital or family status.

We are hosted by Boise State University, which strives to provide a culture of civility and success where all feel safe and free from discrimination. Our radio station upholds these shared values as the foundation for a civil and nurturing environment.