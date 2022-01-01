© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
21BSPR_Newsletter_Banner@300ppi.png

Looking for newsletters? We've got options! Curate your inbox:

  • Get the latest local news & the inside scoop on your public radio station with Boise State Public Radio's weekly newsletter.
  • When the Idaho Legislature is in session, we've got you covered with Legislative Round-up, a weekly digest on the latest developments coming from the statehouse, delivered to your inbox every Monday.
  • And if you're a fan of our special series & podcasts, make sure you subscribe to our projects newsletter for access to behind-the-scenes and content and previews.

Signed up and you aren't seeing the emails in your inbox?

  1. Add kbsxnewsroom@boisestate.edu to your contacts list.
  2. Check your spam folder for the newsletter and move it back into your inbox.
  3. Gmail Users:
    On your phone hit the 3 dots at the top right corner, click "Move to", then "Primary"
    On desktop drag and drop the newsletter into the "Primary" tab near the top left of your screen.
  4. Apple Mail Users:
    Tap on our email address at the top of the newsletter (next to "From:" on mobile and click "Add to VIPs")