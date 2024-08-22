Democrats tout support for Social Security in battleground states such as Nevada

This month marks the 89th anniversary of Social Security and Democrats are holding information sessions for seniors in swing states such as Nevada. Democrats hope to build their support in a state where the presidential race is neck-and-neck.

“Social Security is pretty important to me and to most people our age.”

That’s 75-year-old Andrea Stinger, one of a room full of retirees at a senior center in Henderson, Nev., in August. They heard from California Representative Katie Porter who told them there’s a difference between the political rhetoric and facts.

“Social Security adds zero dollars to the national debt,” Porter said. “Social Security is funded by the working people of this country and that’s who receives its benefits.”

Porter told these seniors, dismantling Social Security is defined in the conservative playbook known as “Project 2025.” Porter said when Trump was president, he tried to dismantle Social Security but Democrats like her narrowly prevented this.

“We American workers, we see that Social Security coming out of our paycheck and we’re counting on it when we retire,” Porter told the crowd.

While Republicans want to dismantle Social Security, Porter said Democrats want to protect and expand it. One way Democtrats propose is by having the super wealthy "pay their fair share," not just in taxes but also contributing to Social Security.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment, though Trump has said he is not affiliated with the Project 2025 plan.

