Scandalized
In each episode of Scandalized, political scientists Charlie Hunt and Jaci Kettler unpack a political scandal from American history: the story, its scandalous details, the political meaning and motivations behind the act. What can political science teach us about what happened? How has the scandal and its aftermath changed American politics? And what on earth were these politicians thinking?
Latest Episodes
-
What to expect in the debut season of Scandalized: a podcast of political impropriety, dropping Monday, Sept. 30.