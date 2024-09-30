© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

What does the assassinations of the head of Hezbollah and others mean for Iran?

By Leila Fadel
Published September 30, 2024 at 5:21 AM MDT

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Negar Mortazavi, senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, about Iran’s role in the conflict in Lebanon.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate