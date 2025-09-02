© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

After Hurricane Katrina, evacuees changed Houston and the city changed them

By Dominic Anthony Walsh
Published September 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM MDT

More than 100,000 evacuees of Hurricane Katrina came to Houston. We meet three of them -- two men in a barbershop and a doctor in his clinic.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Dominic Anthony Walsh

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate