Congress returns with a full agenda and little time

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 2, 2025 at 9:54 AM MDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with the Washington Post’s Kadia Goba about how Congress faces the prospect of a government shutdown if it doesn’t pass some form of spending bill by the end of the month. Lawmakers this week will also take testimony from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about his firing of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director last week, and both Republicans and Democrats are asking for more information from the White House on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Here & Now Newsroom

