© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

Electric vehicle sales increase as federal tax credits for them come to an end

By Sam Brasch
Published September 2, 2025 at 2:52 PM MDT

Federal discounts for electric vehicles expire at the end of the month. The deadline has led to a spike in EV sales and whiplash for auto dealers.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Sam Brasch
[Copyright 2024 CPR News]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate