Court rules Trump can't use Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan gang members

By Ximena Bustillo,
Michel Martin
Published September 3, 2025 at 5:13 AM MDT

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration cannot deport Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act.

