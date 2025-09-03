© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Google avoids worst penalties in antitrust ruling

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 3, 2025 at 9:43 AM MDT

Google stock rose sharply on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that the company will not be forced to sell its Chrome browser and can continue to make payments to companies like Apple to position Google as the default browser. The ruling is being viewed as a victory for Google, though it does impose some more punitive measures too.

Axios tech reporter Ashley Gold joins host Robin Young to explain the significance of the ruling.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

