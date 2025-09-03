Many Venezuelans are watching and waiting amid U.S. tensions
With U.S. warships already off Venezuela's coast, many there fear what could come next, while others dismiss the U.S. administrations display of power as pure theatre.
Copyright 2025 NPR
With U.S. warships already off Venezuela's coast, many there fear what could come next, while others dismiss the U.S. administrations display of power as pure theatre.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.