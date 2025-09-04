© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

'Xena: Warrior Princess' turns 30

By A Martínez
Published September 4, 2025 at 2:55 AM MDT

On Sept. 4, 1995, "Xena: Warrior Princess" premiered on syndicated TV. Lucy Lawless, the show's star, and Rob Tapert, her husband and "Xena" co-creator, talk about its popularity and legacy.

Copyright 2025 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate