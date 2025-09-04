'Xena: Warrior Princess' turns 30
On Sept. 4, 1995, "Xena: Warrior Princess" premiered on syndicated TV. Lucy Lawless, the show's star, and Rob Tapert, her husband and "Xena" co-creator, talk about its popularity and legacy.
Copyright 2025 NPR
