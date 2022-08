It's one thing to tell a story about someone. But it's another thing altogether to let them tell their own story.We Are Idaho features Idahoans from all walks of life, telling their own stories in their own words.Meet Mae Gaines, the owner of Vegan Soul in Boise, Idaho."I came from California. I've been a vegan for three years now. I went vegan one year after I got here to Boise. I would go out to these restaurants and they would have nothing vegan at all. Nothing. I'm searching, searching, searching all over the place to find vegan food. I went to all these different events throughout Boise and Meridian and there is no vegan food."