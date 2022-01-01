Boise State Public Radio is independent and audience-supported media. We're an NPR member station sharing local and national stories that matter to all of Idaho.
We Are Idaho
Women's Work
You Know The Place
Expressive Idaho
We Are Idaho
It's one thing to tell a story about someone. But it's another thing altogether to let them tell their own story.
We Are Idaho features Idahoans from all walks of life, telling their own stories in their own words.
Meet Mae Gaines, the owner of Vegan Soul in Boise, Idaho.
"I came from California. I've been a vegan for three years now. I went vegan one year after I got here to Boise. I would go out to these restaurants and they would have nothing vegan at all. Nothing. I'm searching, searching, searching all over the place to find vegan food. I went to all these different events throughout Boise and Meridian and there is no vegan food."
Women's Work
Join Ashley Ahearn as she visits working ranches across the West to meet the women who are reimagining the way we raise meat. There are a lot of problems with the industrial meat system in this country. Ahearn saddles up, microphone in hand, to bring us a series of sound-rich portraits of women ranchers – their big dreams and daily challenges – as they work to change the ways we manage land and livestock in the West.
You Know The Place
On your daily commute, you pass by hundreds of shops, stores and other locations you've probably never visited. And maybe you've wondered: Who comes here? How long have they been in business? What exactly is it that they do here?
Co-hosts Joel Wayne & Lacey "LD" Daley go find you answers on the podcast You Know The Place.
Expressive Idaho
Expressive Idaho features master folk artists and apprentices who make their art right here in the Gem State.
Like Dan Ansotegui. He plays and teaches the traditional Basque push button accordion – part of the music that accompanies many of southern Idaho's Basque community events.
It's folk art like this that tells us a bit about who we are and where we come from. Meet more of the folk artists featured in Expressive Idaho.
