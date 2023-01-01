Download the free Boise State Public Radio app

What can you do with the Boise State Public Radio app?



Live stream: Listen to Boise State Public Radio News & Music on the go! You can even listen to your favorite public radio station in the background while browsing social media or catching up on your emails.

DVR-like controls: You can pause the live stream to have a conversation and pick up where you left off — or rewind to catch a comment you just missed!

On-demand content: Access individual news stories from the news team, as well as full episodes of podcasts and programs you love.

Radio bookmarks: Save live and on-demand stories and programming so you can replay, follow up or share later.

Full program schedules: View the current and upcoming schedules for Boise State Public Radio News & Music.

Alarm clock/sleep timer: Wake up or fall asleep to the voices of Boise State Public Radio!