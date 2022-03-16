Cows Not Condos

Adrienne Larrew is using her livestock to improve the health of the land she ranches on Colorado’s front range.

And, as more ranchettes and mansions sprout up around her, and suburban sprawl reaches farther and farther across the wWest, Adrienne’s part of a movement to keep agricultural lands from being developed.

Cornerpost Meats, Adrienne’s business, is the first ranch to get certified in the Audubon Society’s Conservation Ranching Program. The program incentivizes ranchers to adopt land management practices that support healthy bird populations, and keep rural lands from being subdivided and developed.