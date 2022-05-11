Mainstream Republicans hold fundraising lead ahead of the primary
For the most part, incumbents and mainstream Republicans for statewide offices are winning the fundraising race just ahead of Idaho’s primary.
Gov. Brad Little raised more than $300,000 in April – more than three times as much as his opponents.
That leaves him with about $780,000 to pump into last-minute ads and get out the vote efforts ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.
Current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who’s attacking Little from the right, took in about $82,000 last month. She also has a sizeable bank account, with more than $315,000 in reserves.
And newcomer Ed Humphries raised nearly $70,000 in April, with $25,000 cash-on-hand.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Scott Bedke took in nearly $200,000 last month in his bid for lieutenant governor. That’s twice as much as his opponent, state Rep. Priscilla Giddings. Both have a few hundred thousand dollars to spend, though.
Former Congressman Raul Labrador, however, is outraising the incumbent, and longtime attorney general, Lawrence Wasden.
Labrador also has nearly $190,000 more cash available than Wasden, who’s hoping to hold on for a record 6th term as Idaho’s top lawyer.
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane also leads his fellow Republican hopefuls in the secretary of state race. McGrane raised about $85,000 in April compared to $15,500 and $25,400 for state Sen. Mary Souza and state Rep. Dorothy Moon respectively.
He also has the most money in the bank with about $144,000. Souza currently holds roughly $57,000, while Moon has nearly $67,000 left to spend.
Polls will be open Tuesday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
