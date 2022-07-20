Property tax hike, staff pay raise included in proposed Ketchum budget

Ketchum is proposing a three percent property tax hike to help fund next year’s $35.3 million budget.

The plan garnered little feedback from residents earlier this week.

Highlights of the spending plan include a four percent raise for city staff, along with one-time bonuses and a new, full-time maintenance worker for the Warm Springs Preserve.

Ketchum expects to spend more on utilities and fuel, as well as double-digit increases for employee health insurance.

A proposed $1.5 million that would go towards an affordable housing project on 1st and Washington streets got some pushback for not being enough, though.

“I don’t think that’s fair and equitable at all,” said Gary Lipton, a member of the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency that’s overseeing the project, who said he was speaking as a private citizen.

Lipton pointed to the Bluebird Village affordable housing development, which received more than double the funding.

“I say to you, one hand helps the other,” he said. “The future of funding awaits your response now.

But Mayor Neil Bradshaw points out that no plan currently exists for the 1st and Washington project.

“It’s early days. You haven’t even seen proposals from prospective developers and partners on this. We don’t know what the funding gaps are going to be,” Bradshaw said.

According to the project’s website, the deadline to submit proposals is Aug. 26 and the agency will evaluate the submitted plans into October.

Bradshaw said he supports using city money to buoy the availability of affordable housing and they can discuss further funding as the project moves along.

Ketchum city council members will hold further budget hearings in August. If approved, the plan will take effect Oct. 1.

