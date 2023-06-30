New laws roll out in Idaho beginning Saturday

Several new laws in Idaho are set to take effect July 1 as the state’s fiscal year begins anew.

Vehicles registered in Ada and Canyon counties will no longer be required to undergo emissions testing – something state lawmakers cut back in 2022.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency also rescinded its order requiring such testing earlier this month.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said its computer modeling suggests removing these requirements won't lead to worsening environmental conditions or public health concerns. Still, officials urge residents to properly maintain their vehicles and avoid idling.

Landlords will now be forced to charge “reasonable” fees to renters. They would also have to give tenants 30 days' notice before altering fees outlined in a lease.

And those convicted of some non-violent, non-sexual crimes can ask to have their court records sealed. The offender would need to have not committed a crime for five years after completing their sentence before they would be eligible to apply.

These records could be unsealed if convicted of a future offense.

The bipartisan bill from House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel (D-Boise) and Rep. Clay Handy (R-Burley) cleared both chambers nearly unanimously.

