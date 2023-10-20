Idaho state parks could expand under new proposals

Proposals aiming to expand and improve Idaho’s parks are coming in to claim part of a $5 million pot of money set aside by state lawmakers earlier this year.

The applications to the Outdoor Recreation Funding Advisory Council submitted by Idaho Parks and Recreation include expanding Ponderosa State Park in McCall by over 3,000 acres and taking over operations at Horsethief Reservoir.

Others would improve campsites at East Fork of Rock Creek south of American Falls and potentially triple the size of Henry’s Lake State Park in Fremont County.

Idaho Parks and Rec Director Susan Buxton said her agency has set an ambitious goal to accommodate increasing demand for outdoor recreation in the state.

“We want to add 450 new campsites, 150 new docks and boat ramps and slips and 25 new day use areas to start helping get people in areas where they can actually recreate without damaging things and knowing where to go,” Buxton said.

Costs for the four projects proposed Thursday total nearly $15.5 million – more than three times the amount of grant money available.

Council members recognized that wide gap, including Laurel Sayer, who also serves as president and CEO of the mining company Perpetua Resources.

“$5 million is not very much for us to increase outdoor recreation in this state with the demand that we have,” Sayer said.

The advisory council took no action Thursday. Applications are still being accepted through Nov. 6.

Recommendations will be made directly to Gov. Brad Little, who would then pass on his preferred choices to the Idaho Parks and Recreation Board for final review and approval.

