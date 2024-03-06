© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Listen to an impressive, politics-free State of the Union preview from these Idaho students

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published March 6, 2024 at 5:08 AM MST
George Prentice
Standing (L-R) : Lauren Davies, Tyler Packer, Kate Johnson, Zack Munson. Sitting (L-R): Teegan Carter and Korrin Rue.

When President Joe Biden delivers his third State of the Union address Thursday, March 7, the list of anticipated topics grows with every hour: the nation’s economy, border security, international conflicts, healthcare, and so much more.

And while the usual lineup of political pundits are expected to weigh in on the speech, even more citizens will be watching … but their voices typically aren’t anywhere near a microphone. In an effort to shift a bit of that imbalance, Morning Edition host George Prentice asked a team of American Government Idaho High School seniors to share their hopes – high and low – for the State of the Union and how they wish partisanship could be pushed aside during one of the highest profile political/governmental events of the year.

Joining Prentice are:

  • Teegan Carter, AP U.S. Government, AP Comparative Government, AP World History teacher, Capital High School
  • Korrin Rue, AP Government/Politics & U.S. Government teacher, Borah High School

And their students:

  • Lauren Davies, Capital High School
  • Kate Johnson, senior, Borah High School
  • Zachary Munson, senior, Borah High School
  • Tyler Packer, Capital High School

