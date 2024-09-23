Dynamic pricing could come to Idaho State Parks

Camping at Idaho’s state parks could get more expensive next year, as officials consider implementing an entirely new pricing structure.

The plan presented to Idaho Parks and Recreation Board members Monday would raise minimum fees for in-state residents by $3 per night.

Nightly fees would range from $17-$84 depending on the park and its amenities.

Factored into those prices would be a dynamic fee system. That means costs to reserve a campsite or a cabin would be variable, depending on the season, if it’s a holiday weekend or how long in advance you might reserve it.

Seth Hobbs, who oversees reservations for Idaho Parks and Recreation, said those who reserve a spot eight or nine months ahead of time would be charged the maximum price.

“If we can capitalize on those customers who are willing to pay that extra price to get their premium sites, then again, in return, we can start lowering the prices for all of our other customers,” Hobbs said.

Pricing will also be at the maximum if booked between 3-10 days in advance.

If none of those factors apply, the nightly rate would be based on the campsite’s occupancy.

Non-resident costs are typically doubled, with additional fees also required.

Premium cabins at Ponderosa State Park in McCall would cost $300 per night during the summer season, but just half that rate over the fall and winter.

“We’d really like to start driving those prices down so we can get more customers in and utilize those facilities more so,” Hobbs said.

The agency’s budget is nearly entirely funded through generated user fees and federal dollars.

State legislators approved $165 million in recent years to both address longstanding maintenance backlogs and build new recreation sites to accommodate new demands that haven’t slowed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Carolina and Tennessee have each implemented dynamic pricing for their respective state parks. Hobbs said officials have said the fee scheme has raised revenue in each state.

Parks and Recreation board members did not act on the proposal Monday morning, though some, like Hugh Cooke, signaled their support.

“I think that’s really state-of-the-art. I mean, we’re not just a clipboard and a coffee can at the gate anymore,” Cooke said.

Board members will consider the proposed changes at their November meeting.

