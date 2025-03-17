© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement

Lawmakers advance 'Medical Freedom' bill banning vaccine mandates by businesses, local governments

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:06 AM MDT
Cheryl Gerber, Johnson & Johnson
/
AP Photo

Idaho lawmakers are advancing a bill expanding a ban on medical mandates from public entities and businesses. The proposal was introduced in February and originally written to target COVID-19 vaccination requirements. The amended version was rebranded as the Medical Freedom Act.

The bill would prevent private businesses and local governments from mandating proof of “medical intervention,” which could include people’s vaccine status. It would also ban schools from requiring staff or students to have to share medical information to attend.

President of the Health Freedom Defense Fund Leslie Manookian wrote the bill. Speaking in front of the House Health and Welfare committee Friday, she said public health concerns should not override personal freedom.

“If we accept the idea that bodily autonomy can be sacrificed for the greater good, where do we draw the line?” she said.

“Some may argue that public health concerns justify medical mandates, but our freedom is not conditional,” Manookian added. “Our Constitution does not grant rights that are subject to the winds, whims of fear or political pressure.”

Under current Idaho code, vaccines are not mandatory for school attendance. This new bill would also allow parents to enroll their child without having to share their vaccination status. School nurse Jane Withers testified against the bill.

“We have had an emergence of contagious illnesses in our state in the last year. When an outbreak occurs, we need to have data to derive the decisions on how to best handle outbreaks,” she said. “We have to know who is at higher risk for exposure and illness.”

Democratic committee member Rep. Megan Egbert (D-Boise) said she was concerned the about wording of the text and how broadly it would apply.

“I'm just wondering if treatment for head lice would be considered a medical intervention,” she said.

Egbert voted no on the motion to advance the bill. It was sent to the House Floor for consideration.
Tags
Politics & Government VaccinationCOVID-19 Vaccine2025 Legislative Session
Julie Luchetta
I joined Boise State Public Radio in 2022 as the Canyon County reporter through Report for America, to report on the growing Latino community in Idaho. I am very invested in listening to people’s different perspectives and I am very grateful to those who are willing to share their stories with me. It’s a privilege and I do not take it for granted.
See stories by Julie Luchetta

