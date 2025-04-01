Idaho lawmakers introduce dueling 'medical freedom' bills after veto

Idaho lawmakers now have two competing “medical freedom” bills hoping to fill the shoes of legislation vetoed over the weekend.

The House State Affairs Committee introduced its version of the bill Tuesday morning.

House Assistant Republican Leader Josh Tanner (R-Eagle) said schools would be able to send sick kids home under House Bill 472.

But government entities and private businesses still wouldn’t be able to refuse service to customers or require employees if they don’t treat their illnesses.

“They can give whatever recommendations they want. They can say, ‘We would like you to do certain aspects of things,’ but they cannot force. That is what we’re trying to protect because that’s where things have gone a little too far,” Tanner said.

Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen (R-Idaho Falls), who runs multiple companies, said it could add liability to businesses if someone gets sick there.

“The entity that is on the line isn’t the person that’s exercising their medical freedoms. It’s the employer," Mickelsen said.

Rep. Clint Hostetler (R-Twin Falls) said he doesn’t buy that argument.

“We can come up with outlier situations and strawmen arguments all day long, but we need to address the heart of the issue and this bill goes straight to the heart," Hostetler said.

State senators have their own version of a medical freedom bill, which would simply exclude private daycares from these regulations.

Both still need a public hearing before either could reach their respective chambers’ floors.

