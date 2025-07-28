© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
ACHD unveils $250 million budget for FY2026

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published July 28, 2025 at 2:59 PM MDT
A red and white "road closed sign" placed on a bridge, with two big orange and white traffic cones next to it.
Ada County Highway District
The bridge on S. Eckert Road in Boise closed suddenly after an inspection revealed structural decay. The bridge sits outside the entrance to Barber Park and is a wooden structure built in 1954 to cross the Boise River.

Ada County Highway District is planning major road work west of Boise next year as the agency just released its proposed budget for fiscal year 2026.

The total spending plan comes out to $250.9 million, with nearly half of that going to new capital projects.

Much of the work will take place in western Ada County. Those projects include several spots along Linder Road from State Street south to Overland Road.

The overpass along Five Mile Road between Overland Road and Franklin Road will also be getting an upgrade.

“We’re working with [the Idaho Transportation Department] and the federal government on some additional funding for that, but that’ll be to widen that overpass – comparable to Cloverdale,” said Christine Tannler, ACHD’s budget director.

Tannler said drivers can expect more roadwork on the Connector, as well as in Southeast Boise near Barber Park.

“That is Fairview Avenue bridge going into town, so we are looking at redoing that bridge. And then the Eckert Road bridge that we did get funding from the state for that also,” she said.

Sidewalk upgrades are also planned for the Boise Bench and West Boise.

One project will run along Liberty Street between Denton and Douglas near Saint Alphonsus Hospital. The other stretches between Victory and Overland roads along Stoddard in front of Victory Middle School.

ACHD will release its final draft budget Aug. 6, with the final adoption hearing set for Aug. 27.

