The Subterranean World of Peter Mulvey

Singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey started out singing in public places for change. He's gone on to make several albums, but for his most recent outing, he returned to the Boston subway to record a series of cover songs by the likes of Elvis Costello, Los Lobos and Bob Dylan. For Weekend Edition Sunday, Liane Hansen talks with Mulvey during a visit to the Davis Street T stop where the album was recorded. (Ten Thousand Mornings is on Signature Sounds, catalog #1274. For more information, visit www.petermulvey.com.)

Copyright 2002 NPR