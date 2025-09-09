Sheep Stories

A podcast series exploring the history and culture of sheepherding in the Wood River Valley, produced by the Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History in Ketchum, Idaho. Episodes use archival recordings and interviews from the Trailing of the Sheep Festival to tell the story of the Scottish, Basque, and Peruvian immigrants who have worked in the sheep industry for the past century. Join us and listen to their stories about traveling to Idaho, running from bears, and learning the language of the sheep.