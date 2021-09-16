© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

China Curbs Online Gaming For Kids, Teens, In Drastic Effort To Influence Culture

Published September 16, 2021 at 10:40 AM MDT

The Chinese government recently tightened the approval process for new online games after banning children from playing them for all but a few hours a week.

It also restricted private tutoring in an effort to even the playing field among students.

All these moves are part of a wider effort to assert more control over China’s culture and the economy.

We get the latest from NPR China correspondent Emily Feng in Beijing.

