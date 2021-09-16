China Curbs Online Gaming For Kids, Teens, In Drastic Effort To Influence Culture

The Chinese government recently tightened the approval process for new online games after banning children from playing them for all but a few hours a week.

It also restricted private tutoring in an effort to even the playing field among students.

All these moves are part of a wider effort to assert more control over China’s culture and the economy.

We get the latest from NPR China correspondent Emily Feng in Beijing.

