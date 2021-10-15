© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Nobel Prize-winning labor economist David Card on strikes, 'the Great Resignation' and more

Published October 15, 2021 at 11:20 AM MDT
David Card, winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in economics, stands for a portrait in Berkeley, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Noah Berger/AP)
David Card, winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in economics, stands for a portrait in Berkeley, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Noah Berger/AP)

David Card shared the 2021 Nobel Prize in economics this week with two other economists, in recognition of his achievements and contributions to the field of labor economics.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Card about his studies on the minimum wage, as well as the current state of labor — strikes, resignations and “stolen” jobs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

