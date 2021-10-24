What proper safety protocols on film sets should look like when weapons are involved

On Thursday, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tragically lost her life when a gun misfired on the set of an upcoming film called Rust. The accident — and the events leading up to it — have sparked wide discussion about what proper safety measures should look like in the movie industry.

NPR's Asma Khalid speaks to Dan Leonard, associate dean of Chapman University's film school, about proper safety protocols on sets following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

