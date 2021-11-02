World Series Game 6: Braves try to clinch series, Astros attempt to rally

On Tuesday night, Game 6 of the World Series will be played in Houston, between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves.

If the Braves win, they become the champions. If the Astros win, they will force a Game 7 for all the marbles.

We speak with Evan Drellich, senior baseball writer with The Athletic, who is writing a book about the Astros.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.