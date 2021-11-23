© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A look at Biden's messaging on his Build Back Better plan

Published November 23, 2021 at 10:11 AM MST

Democrats hope to pass President Biden’s Build Back Better Act by Christmas but it’s uncertain how it will change and if it will pass as Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema hold out.

Biden should strengthen his messaging to push his landmark legislation past the finish line, says Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.