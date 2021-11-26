© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
What is the single most important question about COVID-19 you think needs to be answered? Submit it for a special Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable in English and Spanish.

Recovering from Thanksgiving dinner? Here are some new shows to catch up on while you do

Published November 26, 2021 at 10:52 AM MST

While many of us recover from Thanksgiving dinner, there’s plenty of new shows to catch up on.

Amazon’s survival drama “Hanna” dropped its third and final season, and Marvel superhero Hawkeye is getting the Disney + treatment, joining shows like “Wandavision” and “Loki.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.