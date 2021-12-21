Terracycle lawsuit reveals the limits of recycling

In November, the recycling company TerraCycle and some of its partner corporations, including Coca-Cola, Proctor and Gamble, and Nestle, settled a lawsuit that claimed the TerraCycle labels were misleading and didn’t lead to all products being recycled. Terracycle made some changes.

But almost everyone agrees that recycling is a short-term solution to a larger problem: We create too much waste.

