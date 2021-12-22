Rare sea eagle from Asia spotted thousands of miles from home in Massachusetts park

A Steller’s sea eagle was spotted this week along the Taunton River in Massachusetts.

Nick Lund, who works for the Maine Audubon and runs a bird blog, saw this eagle. He tells Here & Now that there are fewer than 4,000 of these majestic birds in the entire world. They are larger than bald eagles, with white patches on their wings and yellow beaks.

