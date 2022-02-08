© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Are the rents too damn high?

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published February 8, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST
An apartment maintenance man changes the lock of an apartment after constables posted an eviction order in Phoenix, Arizona.
An apartment maintenance man changes the lock of an apartment after constables posted an eviction order in Phoenix, Arizona.

In 2010, New York gubernatorial candidate Jimmy McMillian honed in on a singlular campaign message. 

“The rent is too damn high.”

And he may have been on to something.New York City holds the top spot for rental costs — it passed San Francisco last year. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York City is just over $3,200 per month, while someone in San Francisco is looking at about $2,800 per month. 

But when it comes to whose rent is rising fastest… Austin, Texas, is on top. Austin’s rental rates for new leases rose 40 percent over the last year, according to Redfin’s rental market tracker

Rates across the country are increasing. According to online apartment rental site Zumper, average rent increased 12 percent in 2021 and is now at an all-time high. 

Why are they rising now? And what can tenants, landlords, and policymakers do about it? 

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5

Amanda Williams