© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about our Report for America campaign and how you can help bring Julie to Canyon County

The News Roundup – International

WAMU 88.5
Published June 3, 2022 at 6:27 AM MDT
A rescuer walks among ruins of a school in Kharkiv, partially destroyed by a rocket as Russian forces are solidifying their hold on the eastern Donbas region and pushing steadily towards Ukraine's de facto administrative centre in that region, Kramatorsk.
A rescuer walks among ruins of a school in Kharkiv, partially destroyed by a rocket as Russian forces are solidifying their hold on the eastern Donbas region and pushing steadily towards Ukraine's de facto administrative centre in that region, Kramatorsk.

The Kremlin is saying the U.S. is intentionally adding “fuel to the fire” of the conflict in Ukraine by sending aid to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s troops. President Joe Biden announced his intentions to send missiles to the Ukrainian army in an op-ed this week.

In the wake of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Canada is moving to halt future sales of handguns within its borders.

As some lockdowns end in China, an emergency meeting among China’s cabinet was called to strategize about the nation’s slowing economy.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5