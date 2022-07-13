President Biden makes his first trip to the Middle East since taking office

President Biden is making his first trip to the Middle East this week since taking office. He made his first stop in Jerusalem on Wednesday. During his time in the region, Biden is also planning to visit the occupied West Bank and travel to Saudi Arabia.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong discusses Biden’s visit and his plans to start what he describes as a “new and more promising chapter” of engagement in the Middle East with Daniel Estrin, NPR’s international correspondent in Jerusalem.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.