The math behind the poverty line: Researcher says calculations don't account for high housing costs

Ahead of the November midterm elections, we are hearing how people want to prioritize inflation and the rising cost of living. But we aren’t hearing as much about who is being most impacted or what it means today to be poor in America.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernades dives into the math behind poverty lines with Beth Jarosz, a demographer with the Population Reference Bureau, a nonprofit research group.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

