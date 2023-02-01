© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay up to date on the 2023 legislative session – subscribe to our Legislative Round-Up newsletter today.

Ask a tattoo artist

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published February 1, 2023 at 6:47 AM MST
Tattooist Nikole Lowe shows off her tattooed legs on the opening day of the fifth London Tattoo Convention held at Tobacco Dock.
Tattooist Nikole Lowe shows off her tattooed legs on the opening day of the fifth London Tattoo Convention held at Tobacco Dock.

The first known tattoo dates back to around 3000 BCE. It’s on a body preserved in ice, known as Otzi the Iceman.

In the 21st century, tattoos are becoming even more popular. But instead of tattooed lines like Otzi, they’re elaborate works of art.

Tattoos carry different kinds of significance across the globe. In 2021, there were more than 30,000 working tattoo artists in the U.S.

What’s it like to be the person behind the needle? We put together a panel of them to discuss.

 

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Jorgelina Manna-Rea