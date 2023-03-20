'Strangeland' podcast explores horrific murder in quiet New Jersey suburb 6 years ago

Maple Shade is a quiet New Jersey suburb, but in March of 2017, an Indian tech worker, Sasikala Narra, and her 6-year-old son, Anish, were found brutally murdered inside their apartment.

The shocking murders were never properly investigated until last year when the “Strangeland” podcast took up the story. While it is a traditional true crime investigation on the surface, it also delves into issues of immigration, domestic violence and the failings of the criminal justice system.

Peabody Award-winning journalist and co-host of the podcast Ben Adair joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to discuss the podcast and its findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

