Checking in with people affected by abortion laws, one year since Dobbs decision

Published June 23, 2023 at 7:20 AM MDT

Last fall, NPR asked people to tell us how abortion laws in their states had affected their lives. 350 people responded, and several of them became the subject of stories in a series entitled Days & Weeks. On the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, we revisit some of the women featured in the series to see how they’re doing now.

NPR’s Selena Simmons-Duffi, the creator of the series, joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

