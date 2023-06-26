Revolt by Wagner Group raises questions about consequences for Putin
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov about what the Wagner mercenary group's revolt means for President Vladimir Putin.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov about what the Wagner mercenary group's revolt means for President Vladimir Putin.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.