© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Revolt by Wagner Group raises questions about consequences for Putin

Published June 26, 2023 at 3:05 AM MDT

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov about what the Wagner mercenary group's revolt means for President Vladimir Putin.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate