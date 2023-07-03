How important is product packaging?

How much attention do you pay to packaging? As you open a new gadget — maybe the latest iPhone — or that Coca-Cola you desperately need to quench your thirst, do you notice the container it comes in?

Even if not consciously, you subconsciously react to packaging. That’s entirely its purpose. Packaging can be a big part of a brand or product’s appeal, and there are many examples through history of a product’s packaging dramatically changing its fortunes.

Andrew Adam Newman is a senior reporter for the publication Retail Brew, published by Morning Brew. He’s been writing a special series about this called “Package Deal” and joins host Scott Tong to dive into the high-stakes world of packaging.

