Illinois is the first state to eliminate cash bail in its prison system

By A Martínez
Published July 19, 2023 at 3:11 AM MDT

Illinois will be the first state to completely eliminate cash bail in its prison system. NPR talks to Sarah Staudt < > from the Prison Policy Initiative, about the impact of the new law.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

