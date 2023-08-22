© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What questions do you have about the City of Boise's new zoning code?

Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100 meter gold

By Gus Contreras,
Justine KeninAilsa Chang
Published August 22, 2023 at 2:37 PM MDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with USA Today track and field reporter Tyler Dragon about Sha'Carri Richardson becoming the fastest woman in the world and her journey to the top spot.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Gus Contreras
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate