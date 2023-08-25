© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio News and Music streams back online; some FM stations remain off air due to the network outage.
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Report: Forests managed by tribes need $100 million increase in federal funds

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published August 25, 2023 at 1:07 PM MDT
A wide-angled view of green forestlands managed by the Acoma Pueblo in northwest New Mexico.
Courtesy Of Intertribal Timber Council
Tribal forests cover more than 19 million across the U.S., such as these forestlands managed by the Acoma Pueblo in northwest New Mexico.

A new report says forests managed by tribal communities are extremely underfunded. And that’s affecting lands that tribes in the Mountain West and beyond rely on for economic, social and cultural resources.

The report by the Indian Forest Management Assessment Team calls on the federal government to increase funding to tribes by nearly $100 million each year.

That’s how much money it would take to match the per-acre funds that agencies like the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management receive to manage forests, said Cody Desautel, president of the Intertribal Timber Council. The group organized the study.

Desautel, a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation in Washington State, said wildfires have burned almost 700,000 acres of their forestlands since 2015. That includes “places that we likely would have had treated ahead of time to reduce that post-fire severity if we had more funding and staffing.”

Tribes need more money and workers to complete projects like prescribed burns and thinning, said Desautel. He emphasized that it’s needed now, as climate change fuels more frequent and severe wildfires.

“We'd like to do considerably more prescribed fire to combat some of the post-fire impacts we've seen and protect our communities,” he added.

In 2019, tribal forests covered more than 19 million acres in the U.S. That includes just over 10 million acres of commercial forests and woodlands.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureaud, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate