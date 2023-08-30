© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

1985 sci-fi comedy 'Back to the Future' and its famous DeLorean are now on Broadway

By Jeff Lunden
Published August 30, 2023 at 4:04 PM MDT

The star of the Back to the Future: The Musical may be the car. The show's design team created a DeLorean that flies over the audience.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Jeff Lunden
Jeff Lunden is a freelance arts reporter and producer whose stories have been heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Weekend Edition, as well as on other public radio programs.
See stories by Jeff Lunden

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate